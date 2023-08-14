The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning in southeastern Montgomery County, northern Washington D.C., and the surrounding region. Silver Spring 13-year-old, Ashton couple killed in Outer Banks beach house fire

A flash flood warning is in effect from 4:40 p.m. until 8 p.m. this evening in Bethesda and Takoma Park. Thunderstorms in the area will bring an additional one to two inches of rainfall to the affected areas, per NWS.

Flash flooding will impact small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets underpasses and low-lying areas with poor drainage, according to the weather service. Be prepared to turn around from a flooded road if driving. Per NWS, most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

For those in a basement or living in a basement residence, the NWS recommends move to a higher floor should flooding occur. “Basement flooding can occur quickly and create a life-threatening situation,” states the warning.

For emergencies call 9-1-1.