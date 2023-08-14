A 13-year-old from Silver Spring and a couple in their 60s from Ashton were killed in a deadly beach house fire last week in the Outer Banks. Three other people were injured.

Ashton residents Colleen Cohan, 64, and her husband, William Deeg, 68, and Silver Spring resident Sienna Farr, 13, were killed Friday in the fire, a spokesperson with the Town of Kill Devil Hills confirmed to MoCo360 on Monday.

The fire occurred at a beach cottage in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, and spread to other nearby structures. Eyewitnesses told local television station 13 News Now that the house was engulfed in flames that poured out of the building. The fire destroyed the house, which had been designated as a historic landmark by the Town of Kill Devil Hills in 2011.

Farr’s sister, Sadie Farr, 16, and mother, Laura Volk, 48, were injured in the fire alongside Volk’s boyfriend, David Brewer, 55. All three are Silver Spring residents. The families were renting the home on a beach vacation.

Volk and Brewer are being treated in the Burn Unit at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Virginia, while Sadie Farr was treated locally at the Outer Banks Hospital and released, according to Rachel Tackett, public information officer for the Town of Kill Devil Hills.

“Many hearts across the Outer Banks and Maryland communities are left to heal following this tragic incident. Please continue to keep everyone affected in your thoughts during this difficult time,” Tackett wrote in an email to reporters.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and is being investigated by the Kill Devil Hills Fire Marshal and Dare County Fire Marshal as well as the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations.