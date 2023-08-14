Takoma Park’s citizens are well known to be passionate about gardening and for their commitment to the environment. The burg is often called Azalea City for the flowering bushes that bloom there in the spring. Located in southeastern Montgomery County, the Maryland side of Takoma Park has hilly roads bordered by Crayola-colored Victorian-style homes. The main gathering place is the historic district, with dozens of independent shops, restaurants and a co-op grocery store. The streetery on Laurel Avenue is a friendly spot to meet for a meal.

As evidenced by the rainbow flags and signs, Takoma Park is passionate about social justice, and the neighborhood has been a sanctuary for Latin American immigrants since the 1960s. The meandering Sligo Creek valley cuts through the neighborhoods, providing a respite from city streets. Begin your visit near the intersection of Carroll and Laurel avenues, where you’ll meet Roscoe the Rooster. The statue is a monument to a free-range fowl who wandered around Takoma Park from 1989 to 1999. The year-round farmers market—which is celebrating 40 years this season—features an array of locally grown seasonal food every Sunday. It’s no wonder that Roscoe, the town’s mascot, is a farm animal.

Events

The Takoma Park Farmers Market is open year-round, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday, at 6931 Laurel Avenue. … Takoma Park also has Crossroads Farmers Market, open on Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., April through November, at the corner of Anne Street and University Boulevard East. The international market represents producers-only vendors from micro-enterprises. …The Takoma Park Street Festival is set for Oct. 1, celebrating 42 years of music, food and craft vendors. Expect 18 local bands, 150 vendors and food trucks spread down Carroll Avenue.

Eat

Mansa Kunda Restaurant offers the spicy goodness of Gambian food. We still dream about the jollof rice with sweet potatoes. Divine desserts include hibiscus and Oreo cookie cakes. 8000 Flower Ave., Takoma Park; mansakunda.com

Sniff

The aroma of freshly baked muffins wafts through the door as you enter Spring Mill Bread Co. One taste of the seven-grain crunch bread or the gluten-free carrot cake and you’ll be hooked for life. 7300 Carroll Ave., Takoma Park; springmillbread.com

Browse

The Tabletop outpost in Takoma Park is just as charming as the original location in Dupont Circle. We love the whimsical gifts, books and kids stuff, especially the patterned Maiku bags, Botanica reed diffusers, and Takoma Park map posters. 6927 Laurel Ave., Takoma Park; tabletopdc.com

Glow

Enter the magical world of The Covered Market, a boutique filled with hand-painted Turkish pottery, handwoven Ottoman-style boots and kilim bags. 7000 Carroll Ave., Ste. D, Takoma Park; thecoveredmarket.com

Hike

Check out the 1.5 acre, leafy Sligo Creek North Neighborhood Park with a covered picnic area and playground. The park is located on the Sligo Creek Trail, which runs 10.2 miles along a meandering stream valley. Use caution, as the paved trail is used by both walkers and cyclists. Parking: Heather Avenue and Sligo Creek Parkway. montgomeryparks.org

Bite

The tasty small plates at predominantly vegan Seoul Food DC are bursting with intense flavors. We recommend trying the Korean fried “chicken” and sampling the fine craft beer. 7302 Carroll Ave., Takoma Park; seoulfooddc.com

Shop

TPSS Co-op is a friendly market where Marylanders can find local products, including beer and wine. More than 200 items are sourced from growers and producers in the mid-Atlantic region. Some favorite items: breads from Mastiha Bakery in Rockville, Zeke’s Coffee out of Baltimore, Gunter’s Honey from Virginia, and Takoma Park’s own Civil Tea. 201 Ethan Allen Ave., Takoma Park; tpss.coop

Dress

Since 1998, Amano owners Jeff and Veronica McCandless have supplied the community with clothes and accessories that are comfortable and often sustainable. The store stocks top brands such as Dansko, Baggallini and Habitat. 7034 Carroll Ave., Takoma Park; amanotakoma.com

Caffeinate

Whether you’re in need of coffee or cocktails, Takoma Beverage Co. can satisfy your cravings from morning until night. You’ll feel welcomed at this cafe by the expert baristas at the art deco-style coffee shop, and by the friendly bartenders in the cafe section. 6917 Laurel Ave., Takoma Park; takomabevco.com

Sip

The Girl & The Vine is a multilevel cafe that also sells wines made by small producers, especially those committed to sustainable growing and manufacturing. After perusing the bins of international, national and mid-Atlantic wines, take a seat on the patio and try the vegan eggplant parm sub, gluten-free crispwich, and house-cut fries. 7071 Carroll Ave., Takoma Park; thegirlandthevine.com

