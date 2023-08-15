DC gets an F for ozone standards, MoCo gets a C

The American Lung Association’s 2023 State of the Air report based the failing score on factors such as the number of days with code orange ozone levels.

Washington, D.C. scored an F with the American Lung Association.

In Maryland, there were several counties with a failing score, including Prince George’s, Baltimore, and Anne Arundel Counties all getting an F. Montgomery County got a C grade [WUSA9].

Rescued baby walrus cuddled 24/7 for its final days

Rescued baby walrus that received around-the-clock cuddles died after succumbing to complications of malnutrition.

The 150-pound walrus calf was rescued from a frozen Alaskan oil field malnourished and dehydrated with no adult walruses in sight. Depspite the best efforts of rescuers, the young walrus suffered nutrient malabsorption that caused other complications [Washington Post].

Montgomery County teen runs nonprofits to inspire, help people in the region

Montgomery County teen launched two nonprofits, I Dream of Dance and Pop for a Cause.

I Dream of Dance, which started during the pandemic, has taught more than 600 students. Pop for a Cause, which has raised nearly $24,000 since it started in 2020, sells popcorn to raise money for nonprofits in the DMV [DCNewsNow].

Today’s weather:

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.

In case you missed it:

Silver Spring 13-year-old, Ashton couple killed in Outer Banks beach house fire

Officials call for clarity, transparency from MCPS following Beidleman allegations

Where to eat, shop and hike in Takoma Park