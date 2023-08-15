U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) announced he is endorsing Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) in the 2024 Maryland Senate race Tuesday morning, marking the highest profile endorsement not only for Alsobrooks, but in the Senate race so far.

“Angela Alsobrooks will fight just as hard and just as effectively for every Marylander as she has for the people of Prince George’s County, because I know she will fight to create a Maryland where all can achieve their aspirations. And I know she will never back down in the fight to save our democracy,” Van Hollen said at a press conference at the Silver Spring Civic Center in Veterans Plaza. “Angela is the standout; she’s a leader who will never back down from what’s right, and will always put Maryland’s hardworking families first.”

Shortly after U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin (D) announced in May that he would not seek re-election, Alsobrooks announced her candidacy for his seat. She faces U.S. Rep. David Trone (D-Dist. 8) and Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando (D-At-large) as challengers for the Democratic nomination.

Trone, the millionaire co-owner of Total Wine & More, is considered by many political observers to be Alsobrooks’ biggest competition. Trone has already invested nearly $10 million of his personal assets into an effort to win the nomination.

When asked why he felt confident in endorsing Alsobrooks when the field of candidates is still developing, Van Hollen said it comes down to Alsobrooks’ track record and their “longtime working relationship.”

“I’ve had a chance to see her in action, day by day, in good times, but also bad times,” Van Hollen said. “And I also know because of that experience what moves her. I know she’ll be a great progressive partner in fighting for all the issues that Marylanders care about in the United States Senate. So I didn’t have to wait a long time to reach this conclusion.”

Van Hollen cited Alsobrooks’ support of reproductive rights, environmental protection, and affordable health care and prescription drugs, as well as her interest in improving public safety and economic development.

Alsobrooks has been raking in a slate of endorsements, including from Montgomery County-based General Assembly members Sen. Ben Kramer (D-Dist. 19), Del. Charlotte Crutchfield (D-Dist. 19), Sen. Will Smith (D-Dist. 20), Del. Jheanelle Wilkins (D-Dist. 20) and Sen. Jeff Waldstreicher (D-Dist. 18). Former Montgomery County Executive Ike Leggett, former Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh of Chevy Chase and Montgomery County Councilmember Dawn Luedtke (D-Dist. 7) have also endorsed Alsobrooks.

“My experience and my work are the reason that I’ve been able to earn the endorsements. This is not something that developed overnight,” Alsobrooks said. “We have grassroots support as well, that is not just the elected leaders … I will be working every day between now and May 14 to continue to earn the confidence and support of Marylanders who I will be fighting so hard for every single day.”

