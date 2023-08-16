For nearly a century, the Greater Bethesda Chamber of Commerce (GBCC) has remained a driving force behind Montgomery County’s vibrant business community. With a proud history spanning 97 years, the chamber has consistently adapted to meet the needs of its members. Representing a diverse spectrum of enterprises, from multi-national corporations boasting 200,000 employees to dynamic sole proprietorships, the chamber is your key to unparalleled growth and success.

At the heart of the chamber’s mission lies the pursuit of economic growth and development. By becoming a member of the GBCC community, individuals and businesses gain access to a vast network of industry leaders, decision-makers and influencers. Whether someone is a seasoned executive or launching a startup, GBCC provides a platform to establish meaningful connections, cultivate collaborations and tap into invaluable resources.

Nurture Strong Business Relationships

The Greater Bethesda Chamber of Commerce offers an array of opportunities to showcase businesses to an engaged audience. From networking events to educational seminars, sponsorships and advertising platforms, the chamber provides various avenues to elevate visibility and expand reach. Aligning your business with GBCC’s reputable brand connects you with a well-established network that can propel your organization to the forefront of success.

The foundation of any prosperous enterprise lies in building relationships based on confidence, familiarity and mutual respect. People naturally choose to do business with individuals and organizations they know, like and trust. This principle is central to GBCC’s ethos, where fostering business growth is a fundamental commitment. Put simply, being part of GBCC expands the group of people with whom you are likely to do business.

From monthly “Off the Clock” Networking Happy Hours, which reliably attract 75-plus attendees and showcase member venues, to larger galas and industry-specific events like the annual Health & Wellness Expo, Real Estate Update, Senior Market Group Breakfast, and Legislative Reception, GBCC creates avenues for members to make new connections and accelerate their businesses. And, while GBCC only actively recruits businesses within their geographic footprint, anyone, no matter their location, can become a GBCC member if they do business—or want to do business—in Greater Bethesda, the economic heart of Maryland’s most prosperous county. GBCC is proud to represent members from across all of Maryland, multiple states and several countries.

A Powerful Voice for Your Business

In the ever-evolving business landscape, having a formidable advocate championing your interests is crucial. GBCC actively advocates for its members, ensuring their voices resonate at every level of government. Through strategic partnerships and lobbying efforts, the chamber actively shapes policies that foster a business-friendly environment.

Each fall, GBCC sets its legislative priorities agenda, encompassing economic development, labor and employment, transportation, land use, environmental issues, public health, education, safety, diversity, equity and inclusion, and arts and culture. Working closely with well-informed advocates and influencers, GBCC expertly represents the concerns of its member companies and maintains strong relationships with county, state and federal elected officials.

Join the Thriving GBCC Community

Guided by its strategic plan, and its supportive Board of Directors, GBCC remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing an environment where businesses thrive, fortifying the local economy and ushering in fresh opportunities. Since its inception in 1926, the chamber has facilitated countless introductions, connections and collaborations, playing a pivotal role in driving economic growth within the region.

Today, the Greater Bethesda Chamber of Commerce continues to serve as a catalyst for expansion, innovation and opportunity. With an unwavering dedication to advancing local businesses’ interests, the chamber creates a space where entrepreneurs, professionals and organizations succeed. By becoming a GBCC member, you chart a course toward enriched business prospects, enduring partnerships and a successful presence in Greater Bethesda. Chamber membership is more than just an affiliation—it’s a commitment to your business’s future. Join GBCC today and be part of something Greater!