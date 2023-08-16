A car caught fire in a garage at Westfield Montgomery Mall on Tuesday morning, according to David Pazos, acting spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS).

MCFRS responded to a fire near the Nordstrom entrance and quickly extinguished it without damage to the garage structure or any injuries, Pazos said. [The MoCo Show]

Montgomery College ranks as the tenth-best community college in the country

WalletHub said that Maryland has the third-best community college system in the United States, ranking Montgomery College as the tenth best.

WalletHub looked at a sample of 668 community colleges around the U.S. and ranked them based on 19 metrics, including tuition costs, availability of free community college education, transfer rates and student-loan defaults.

To find more information about the rankings, go to the WalletHub website. [Montgomery Community Media]

Pit bull killed two dogs, injured four in Takoma Park

Police said they responded to a residence in Takoma Park around 12:28 p.m. for a potential gas leak and dog attack, finding four injured dogs and two dead.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel and county police officers arrived at the house in the 7700 block of Carroll Avenue, determining that there was no gas leak or fire at the residence, police said.

However, the residents evacuated the house earlier with their eight dogs due to the potential leak. Two of them were pit bulls, purposefully kept separate from the other dogs, according to police.

In the evacuation, the dogs were together, and one of the pit bulls became agitated and started attacking the other dogs, according to police. Montgomery County Animal Control took custody of the pitbull and transported it from the scene.

Police said there were no injuries to any occupants of the house. [FOX 5]

