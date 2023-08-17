The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) says its workers have detected high concentrations of a dangerous blue-green algae along the Patuxent River and is warning residents in Montgomery County and two adjacent counties to be cautious when fishing and boating.

People visiting the T. Howard Duckett Reservoir located in Burtonsville—where the algae has been spotted—should avoid all contact with the water, WSSC Water experts advise. The water should not be ingested by humans or pets, and fish caught from the reservoir should be thoroughly rinsed, experts say. [WUSA9]

Man shot outside Silver Spring apartment complex

A man was shot last week outside of an apartment complex in the Fairland area of Silver Spring and suffered serious injuries according to Montgomery County Police. Clarksburg dentist on trial for murder in girlfriend’s overdose

Detectives have publicized the incident in the hopes of soliciting the public’s help identifying a suspect, according to a recent press release. The male victim was shot twice in the torso and taken to a nearby hospital the evening of Aug. 7, police say. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. [MyMCM]

County Executive pays respects to late Farm Bureau leader Lonnie Luther

On Monday, County Executive Marc Elrich (D) publicly expressed his condolences to the family of county Farm Bureau leader Lonnie Luther, who passed away last week after a two-month battle with an aggressive form of cancer called multiple myeloma.

“Lonnie was a fierce advocate for Montgomery County farmers. He was a stalwart defender of our agricultural community and a leader that our farmers could count on. Known for his consistently calm demeanor, Lonnie demonstrated that you did not have to be loud in order to be heard and listened to,” Elrich wrote in a statement. [Elrich]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy with a high of 88 and humidity levels peaking at 61%.

