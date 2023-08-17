A man was shot in the foot Wednesday night in Montgomery Village. While no suspects are in custody, Montgomery County Police said that there is no threat to public safety, in a social media post Thursday morning.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday at the 9400 block of Hickory View Place, according to MCPD public information officer Casandra Tresler.

The caller informed police that her boyfriend called her saying he had been shot, according to police radio communications. Body camera footage depicts officer fatally shooting knife-wielding man in Aspen Hill

An officer said over the radio that the victim came out of his house and was shot in the foot by two people who walked toward him and fired at him.

The victim was transported to Suburban Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said over the radio at 11:56 p.m.

At 12:27 a.m. police said in a social media post, “The scene is secure and there is no current threat to the public.”

