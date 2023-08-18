A man was critically injured when he was hit by a Red Line Metro train at the Forest Glen station around noon Friday, the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) confirmed.

The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to the scene at approximately 12:07 p.m. and later found the man underneath the train, according to MCFRS radio traffic.

According to Metro Transit police, the man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, MTPD said the man appeared to have intentionally put himself in front of the path of the train based on review of video footage. MoCo development round up: Plans to redevelop Loehmann’s Plaza propose up to 680 new housing units

MCFRS assistant chief Daniel Ogren told MoCo360 on Friday that bystanders at the underground station saw the man jump in front of the train. Ogren said that after the man jumped, he was run over by the train.

MCFRS personnel found him underneath the second train car and “quickly extricated” him, Ogren said.

Service on the Red Line was delayed in both directions due to MTPD’s investigation into the incident.

Advertisement

UPDATE: Man struck by a train at Forest Glen Stn was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Due to ongoing investigation, Red Line trains continue to single track between Silver Spring & Forest Glen. Check @Metrorailinfo for latest service info. #wmata — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) August 18, 2023

Metro trains on the Red Line were single tracking between Silver Spring and Forest Glen stations and some trains were operating every six minutes between Shady Grove and Silver Spring stations to minimize train congestion due to the incident, according to the Washington Metro Area Transit Authority’s (WMATA) Metrorail information line.

As of 2:14 p.m. Red Line service had returned to normal at the Forest Glen station, according to the Metrorail Information line X account.

Advertisement

FINAL: Red Line Delay: Normal service has resumed at Forest Glen. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) August 18, 2023

Metro Transit Police did not give an update on the condition of the man who was hit. Ogren was also unable to provide an update on the man’s condition.