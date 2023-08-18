Takoma Park resident and retired George Washington University professor Neal Chalofsky said that since the COVID-19 lockdown he’s taken a keen interest in giving back to the Montgomery County community—a place he’s called home for more than 50 years. For the last few weeks, he volunteered with a reading program designed to foster a love for reading in young students—and he said the experience has already inspired him to pursue new opportunities that encourage reading literacy.

“Reading takes you away to other worlds,” Chalofsky said. “In and of itself, it’s a fundamental skill. One has to be able to read in order to function in the world.”

This year, he underwent a rigorous vetting process—including a full background check and security screening—in anticipation of being a Read Across Generations volunteer. MCPS promises ‘frequent communication’ on Poolesville HS construction this year

The free five-week program, which ended Friday, invites students to meet with volunteers age 50 and older at a local library for read-aloud sessions using a book of their choosing. It’s been run by a local nonprofit in collaboration with the Montgomery County Public Library system for more than 10 years, and library staff say more than 130 students in kindergarten through third grade participated this summer.

Chalofsky said he’s enjoyed the opportunity to connect with young residents over a shared love for books and is already considering more opportunities to get involved in students’ literary education—including applying to be an elementary school reading aid.

Read Across Generations, previously known as Grandreaders, was renamed this year to better emphasize its purpose of uniting residents young and old. It’s been running since 2011 and has grown steadily in recent years, according to library program manager Clotilde Puertolas.

Advertisement

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for young students to maintain their reading skills over the summer months,” Puertolas said. “It also provides a wonderful connection between generations. For the older volunteers, it’s so empowering and enriching to make an impact in students’ lives and encourage a love for reading.”

Puertolas said students participated in the sessions across five library branches—Wheaton, White Oak, Aspen Hill, Long Branch and Gaithersburg. The Jewish Council for the Aging’s Heyman Interages Center runs the program in collaboration with the library system, a partnership that staff on both sides agree has been fruitful.

“We work very closely with each other—it’s been a wonderful collaboration,” Interages senior director Kathleen Dennis said. “This program really has a personal impact. You can see the individual connection and reward for the volunteers, library staff and students—everyone involved.”

Advertisement

Last year, the program expanded to celebrate Read Across America Week in March, a national observance began by the National Education Association in 1998 on the birthday of beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss.

Dennis said she’s been “really pleased” by Read Across Generations’ turnout in recent years and hopes the initiative will continue to grow. This year, at least 15 volunteers participated. Volunteers look forward to it every year, Dennis said—“they really enjoy working with the kids and feel like they’re making a difference.” The reading sessions also help combat the “summer slide” students often experience in the gap between the end of one school year and the start of the next, Dennis said.

Chalofsky—who was born one year before the Baby Boomer generation began in 1946—said as older county residents phase into retirement and start looking for ways to give back to society, programs like this one will become more important than ever before.

Advertisement

“The Interages programs are an excellent way to keep older community members in touch with younger generations so that we can learn from each other,” he said. “There’s going to be a lot more of us in the coming years.”