Jay Thirunarayanapuram, of Silver Spring, a gifted artist who had just completed his freshman year at Albert Einstein High School, died five days after he turned 15 after falling off the top of a Metro train. His parents are speaking out about the dangerous social media trend and urging Metro to instate more safety restrictions.

Thirunarayanapuram was found next to the Metro tracks near the Rhode Island Avenue station on June 20. Detectives said it appeared he had been videotaping himself for social media when he slipped while riding atop a Metro train, a practice known as subway surfing.

"There's a limit to what parents can do," Thirunarayanapuram's mother Vaishali Honawar told the Washington Post. "We need the social media companies to step up. We need Metro to step up so that we can all work together to stop this."

[The Washington Post]





Construction of controversial sidewalk project restarts

Construction on a sidewalk project in Rock Creek Manor, a Rockville subdivision, began Wednesday after a Montgomery County judge denied opponents’ demands for a temporary restraining order against the county’s Department of Transportation.

Opponents say the county should pause the project on Parkvale Road while the county’s Office of Inspector General investigates claims that the project violates the county’s environmental standards and pedestrian safety policy priorities.

The biggest point of opposition to the project is the removal of trees in the area.

[WUSA9]

State Supreme Court cautions bar counsel to avoid investigations when an election looms

The Maryland Supreme Court reprimanded former Montgomery County judicial candidate Marylin Pierre on Wednesday over a false statement she made during her political campaign, but also warned bar counsel to avoid launching investigations so close to elections to avoid the appearance of bias

The court chose not to impose a tougher penalty proposed by the Attorney Grievance Commission on Pierre, who ran for a seat on the Montgomery County Circuit Court in 2020.

“To avoid the potentially corrosive or otherwise unintended effects that could accompany the pursuit of an investigation during the heat of an election, future investigations by bar counsel into alleged misconduct by a candidate in a judicial election should generally be postponed until after the election” unless a speedy investigation is necessary to preserve evidence or there is a risk posed by the alleged misconduct, Chief Justice Matthew Fader wrote for the majority.

[The Daily Record]

