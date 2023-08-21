The Westfield Montgomery Mall was evacuated Friday evening after a reported bomb threat. At around 8:12 p.m., Montgomery County police announced in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they were investigating the validity of the report. The threat was later determined as not valid.

A reporter with The Associated Press told WTOP that she saw mall goers running from the mall and said her “fight or flight instincts kicked in” as she and her mother fled the mall. She said her initial thought was an active shooter situation.

At about 9:10 p.m. police announced on X that they had turned the building back to mall security after determining the threat was not valid. [WTOP] Glen Echo Park seeking ‘essential’ donations after severe storm damage

Police searching for woman whose dog attacked bicyclist in Brookeville

On Aug. 14, county resident Steward Street was riding his bike along the Rachel Carson Greenway Trail when a large dog attacked him, leaving him with five punctures and a fractured bone in his leg. “The dog launched at me, grabbed my leg,” he told WUSA9.

Street said the dog’s owner told him that her pets previously had issues with other bike riders and later drove away before providing records of the dog shots. Police have been searching for the dog owner since the incident and have checked the owner’s addresses but have had difficulty locating the woman.

Call Park Police if you recognize the woman photographed in the article, 202-610-7500. [WUSA9]

Kennedy High School rising senior crowned king at county fair

Andres Guerra, a rising senior at John F. Kennedy High School in Silver Spring, was crowned king by Montgomery County 4-H club members at the county agricultural fair Aug. 17. Gracie Ray of Carroll County was crowned the queen.

“I’m so excited. I’m blown away right now,” Guerra said after the coronation.

Guerra said that 4-H is a youth leadership program that teaches its members how to take care of animals, but also responsibility and self-care. Now as king and queen, the two will visiting elementary schools and libraries to educate the public about agriculture and the 4-H club. [My MCM]

Today’s weather: Partly cloudy with a high of 94 degrees.

