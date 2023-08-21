A Silver Spring man was arrested last week for allegedly installing hidden cameras in an Airbnb rented by a couple in August 2022, Montgomery County Police said in a news release.

Larry Goisse, 38, was charged with peeping tom and illegal installation of visual surveillance in private areas, as well as possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He had been in federal custody on unrelated charges from October 2022 until this month.

Richard Finci, attorney for Larry Goisse, told MoCo360 on Monday that his client would be pleading not guilty to the new charges. Montgomery County issues hyperthermia alert Monday for extreme heat

On Aug. 5, 2022, a couple from Texas rented an Airbnb bedroom in a house on the 1100 block of Dale Drive near Colesville Road in Silver Spring, police said. The couple, Kayelee Gates and her fiancé, Christian Capraro, are identified in a lawsuit they filed July 13.

After arriving, the pair discovered cameras hidden inside smoke detectors in the bedroom and bathroom, police and the lawsuit claim.

The couple alleged they were recorded while being “unclothed and intimate with one another” and that “these recordings were viewed and likely uploaded to the internet and/or shared with other individuals without their permission,” according to the lawsuit filed against the owner of the home, Christopher Goisse, over the cameras. They are seeking more than $75,000.

After finding the cameras, the couple then drove to the Target store on Cherry Hill Road where they reported the incident to law enforcement, according to police.

Police said that they responded to the house that day and talked to Christopher Goisse, who denied knowing about the cameras and allowed officers to search the residence.

Christopher Goisse told police that his twin brother, later identified as Larry Goisse, also lived in the house, along with another man renting a room, according to the news release. The man, who has not been identified, allowed officers to search his room, and police found another hidden camera in a smoke detector, police said.

Larry Goisse did not allow officers to search his bedroom, according to police.

After obtaining a search warrant, police said they searched Larry Goisse’s room and found drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and “items of evidentiary value connecting Goisse to the crimes.”

Larry Goisse, a former nurse practitioner, had pleaded guilty in October 2022 to federal charges of drug diversion and health care fraud for prescribing Adderall and billing Medicare after his state medical license was revoked, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania. He was sentenced in January to two years in prison to be followed by three years of probation.

“At his sentencing, his lawyer reportedly described Larry Goisse as having a methamphetamine addiction and mental illness,” according to Gates and Capraro’s lawsuit.

On Feb. 2, an arrest warrant was issued for Larry Goisse, and on Aug. 17, Montgomery County Police officers transported him from a New Jersey correctional facility to the county’s Central Processing Unit, where he is being held without bond, police said.

Police urge anyone who is a victim of these crimes or has information to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County website at www.crimesolversmcmd.org and click on the “www.p3tips.com” link at the top of the page or call (866) 411-8477. Callers can remain anonymous, police said.

