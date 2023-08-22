This story, published at 12:19 p.m. on Aug. 22, 2023, will be continuously updated with live coverage.

The Bullis School in Potomac was evacuated Tuesday morning for a reported bomb threat, according to a social media post at 12:02 p.m. from Montgomery County Police.

Police announced at 1:28 p.m. that the bomb threat was determined “not valid,” and Bullis has been “turned over to school administration.” Police continue to investigate inappropriate touching along Bethesda Trolley Trail UPDATE: The bomb threat at the Bullis School has been determined not valid.



Bullis has been turned over to school administration. #MCPNews #MCPD pic.twitter.com/AHtjQrNeTu — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) August 22, 2023

Police said the school building was evacuated as a safety precaution, and the validity of this report is still being investigated.

Officers believe this call was related to a call for a bomb threat at Bethesda’s Westfield Montgomery Mall on Friday, which was determined to be “not valid.”

Advertisement

UPDATE: Officers are still on scene at the Bullis School and believe this call is related to the same swatting call on 08/18/2023 at Montgomery Mall.



The school has been evacuated out of an abundance of caution.#MCPNews #MCPD pic.twitter.com/jgkeaCvHra — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) August 22, 2023

In a social media post at 12:59 p.m., Bullis confirmed that the bomb threat call was “from the same party that called in a false threat to Mont. Mall last week.”

At 1:37 p.m., Bullis thanked police for their response to the incident.

Advertisement

“We sincerely thank MCPD for their swift response and Falls Road Golf Course for aiding in the evacuation of campus. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and are grateful for your support as we navigated this situation safely.”

At that time, the school also said that: “All sports and scheduled activities will proceed as planned this afternoon.”

Bullis’ first day of school is not until Sept. 5, according to its website.

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.