Montgomery County Police have issued an arrest warrant for the suspect in the July 5 fatal shooting of Cederic Allen Warner, 40, of Silver Spring, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Laurence Marcellus Marshall IV, 20, of Montgomery Village, who is charged with first-degree murder, police said.

Marshall shot and killed Warner on July 5 in the 11500 block of Lockwood Drive in Silver Spring, police allege. Police continue to investigate inappropriate touching along Bethesda Trolley Trail

Police said they responded to a report of a shooting that night around 9:51, locating Warner near the Vista at White Oak Apartments, close to both Old Columbia Pike and New Hampshire Avenue.

Warner was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, and while they provided life-saving measures until Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police urge anyone with information about Marshall’s location to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County website at www.crimesolversmcmd.org and click on the “www.p3tips.com” link at the top of the page or call (866) 411-8477; tips can remain anonymous.

Advertisement