Montgomery County Police announced on social media Tuesday that they are still investigating a series of inappropriate touching incidents on the Bethesda Trolley Trail in May.

The police’s main concern? There may be more victims who have yet to come forward.

“Detectives have released video of the male suspect and are urging anyone who may be a victim of an inappropriate touching by this suspect to come forward,” police said in a June 2 press release. Bullis School bomb threat determined ‘not valid’

According to police, a suspect groped multiple women on May 21 and May 23 in the adjacent neighborhood along the Trolley Trail located between Edson Lane and Tuckerman Lane in Bethesda.

May 21

A female victim was walking on Nicholson Lane near the Kennedy Shriver Aquatic Center in North Bethesda around 9:30 p.m. when the suspect approached her on an electric scooter. The suspect then knocked her to the ground and groped her. She was able to escape and call law enforcement, police said.

May 23

Two female victims were walking along the Trolley Trail when they were approached by the same suspect on an electric scooter. The suspect followed them and then touched them inappropriately. One of the victims captured video of the suspect as he fled the scene.

Advertisement

Credit: Montgomery County Police

Suspect description

The suspect is described as:

Adult male

Possibly Asian or white

Short black hair

Having a medium build

Approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall

In his 20s or 30s

Riding an electric black\gray scooter

Wearing black-rimmed glasses, a light gray hooded sweatshirt with a multicolor rainbow design on the back, black pants and black/red/white shoes.

Credit: Montgomery County Police

Credit: Montgomery County Police

Police said that anyone who believes they are victim or has information about these crimes to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County 866-411-TIPS (8477); callers can remain anonymous.