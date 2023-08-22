Inspectors from the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services found six food establishments in Rockville that violated food safety regulations from Aug. 1-Aug. 20.

These critical violations of food safety required immediate correction, according to the health and human services website. All of these establishments have corrected these violations.

The Rockville businesses who had violations include: Police continue to investigate inappropriate touching along Bethesda Trolley Trail

7 Eleven at 10020 Darnestown Road (Was out of compliance in four areas)

Al Carbon, 200 Park Road, Rockville (Was out of compliance in one area)

CMG Sweet Bakery, 701 First St. (Was out of compliance in one area)

Don Pollo, 2206 Views Mill Road (Was out of compliance in two areas)

Dunkin’ Donuts, 865-A Rockville Pike (Was out of compliance in one area)

Moby Dick House of Kabob, 14929-A Shady Grove Road (Was out of compliance in 4 areas)[Patch]

Scott Van Pelt, MoCo native, will host the Monday Night Countdown on ESPN

Scott Van Pelt, who was born and raised in Montgomery County, was announced as the new host of ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown, which precedes the weekly Monday Night Football game.

He has worked for ESPN since 2001, and his debut in his new role will be on Sept. 11 prior to the Buffalo Bills at New York Jets game.

Van Pelt was born in Brookeville, he attended Flower Valley Elementary School in Rockville and he went to Sherwood High School in Sandy Spring. He is also a University of Maryland alum. [Montgomery Community Media]

Advertisement

Montgomery County’s first Sheetz will offer discounted gas at its grand opening

A new Sheetz location at 751 Progress Way in Gaithersburg will hold its grand opening on Thursday from 1-3 p.m. and will be selling gas at $2.99 per gallon for its first two days.

During this time period, ten cents from every gallon sold will be donated directly to the Special Olympics of Maryland.

Additionally, the grand opening will feature a giveaway to “Win Sheetz for a Year.” [The MoCo Show]

Advertisement

Today’s weather:

Partly cloudy with a high of 82 degrees and 43% humidity.

In case you missed it…

Montgomery County issues hyperthermia alert Monday for extreme heat

First case of locally acquired malaria reported in National Capital Region in 40 years

Advertisement

Glen Echo Park seeking ‘essential’ donations after severe storm damage