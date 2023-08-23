Takoma Park police give road safety reminders ahead of return to school

Takoma Park Police wanted to remind residents about safety for children and others on the road ahead of the new school year.

Police said that county crossing guards will be helping students starting at the beginning of school on Monday, Aug. 28. The guards will be wearing bright yellow safety vests and help with traffic and pedestrian safety. Police said drivers should follow the posted speed limits and pay attention to their surroundings [DC News Now]. Montgomery Village man wanted in fatal shooting in White Oak; $10,000 reward offered

‘Montgomery Goes Purple’ Overdose Awareness Day Resource Fair & Vigil to take place Aug. 31

Montgomery Goes Purple will host its annual Resource Fair at Memorial Plaza in Rockville on Aug. 31 to raise awareness for the opioid crisis.

According to the Maryland Department of Health Data-Informed Overdose Risk Mitigation 2021 Annual Report, in 2020, there were 2,799 overdose-related fatalities, the highest annual total in the State of Maryland’s history to date [The MoCo Show].

Advertisement

Day Care Center Planned at Former Silver Spring Library Site

The Martha B. Gudelsky Child Development Center will open sometime next summer at the former site of the Silver Spring Library on Colesville Road.

The center plans to welcome about 180 children, from birth to five years. Six classrooms are planned [MyMCMedia]

Advertisement

Today’s weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

In case you missed it:

Police continue to investigate inappropriate touching along Bethesda Trolley Trail

Advertisement

Bullis School bomb threat determined ‘not valid’

New MCPS ‘attendance action plan’ to reevaluate grading policies