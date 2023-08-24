The Rockville City Police Department (RCPD) will host a buyback event Saturday where gun owners can receive gift cards in exchange for functional firearms.

RCPD, in partnership with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office and Montgomery County Public Schools, will host the event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at RedGate Park at 14500 Avery Road in Rockville.

It will take place rain or shine, and the event is not just limited to Rockville residents. Takoma Park police give road safety reminders ahead of return to school

Community members can turn in their functioning firearms in exchange for Visa gift cards, RCPD said on their website.

Police said that “all firearms will be accepted with no identification needed and a no-questions-asked policy by law enforcement,” and that police officers “will maintain the ultimate determination on the eligible firearms for gift card issuance.”

Handguns, rifles and shotguns can be traded in for $100 gift cards while assault-style weapons and privately manufactured firearms (ghost guns) will net $200 gift cards.

Gift cards will be active for a year, RCPD said.

Unserviceable or non-functioning firearms will not be accepted.

“An unserviceable firearm is a firearm that is incapable of discharging a shot by the action of an explosive and is incapable of being readily restored to a firing condition,” RCPD said on their website.

This will be a drive-up event, so people must always remain in their vehicles and should transport their unloaded weapons in their trunks. No ammunition is allowed, and RCPD will not accept walk-ups.

Since funds are limited, RCPD said that event organizers will have the right to limit the number of gift cards given to someone, despite how many guns they turn in.

After guns are collected, they are destroyed, police said.

This will be the police department’s second annual gun buyback event, RCPD Chief Victor Brito said in a video promoting the event.

“Last year’s event was wildly successful,” Brito said in the video. “We had over 300 firearms turned in.”

Brito said that this included rifles, shotguns, pistols, assault weapons and ghost guns.

The 2022 gun buyback was at the RCPD headquarters, but they moved it to RedGate Park this year because they outgrew the location with the high attendance at the event, Brito said.

Brito said the biggest reason RCPD is hosting this event: To reduce gun violence in the community.

“Every gun turned in is one less gun that could be used in a serious crime, suicide, or domestic violence incident or accidentally discharged by a child,” RCPD posted on its website. “Keeping guns off our community streets, out of the hands of our youth and in our schools remains the highest priority for all.”

According to Everytown Research and Policy, in 2023, there were at least 240 unintentional shootings by children, resulting in 88 deaths and 160 injuries nationally.

Also, a Standford Medicine study released in 2020 that monitored 26 million people over a 12-year period revealed that “owning a handgun is associated with a dramatically elevated risk of suicide.”

“The Aug. 26 gun buyback is a great opportunity for anyone who would like to dispose of an unwanted firearm voluntarily, anonymously and safely,” RCPD said.

If anyone has questions about the buyback event, RCPD urges them to contact the police department at publicsafety@rockvillemd.gov or visit www.rockvillemd.gov/2434/Gun-Buyback-Event.