Taller faregates that were installed by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) this summer have helped reduce fare evasion by more than 70%, according to preliminary data from WMATA.

The Bethesda Metro station is one of the stations that saw the higher faregates installed and according to WMATA data, has seen a 78% reduction in fare evasion. There will be more faregates installed at other Metro stations in early September, including at the Wheaton station. [My MCM] Takoma Park police give road safety reminders ahead of return to school

Missing North Bethesda teen found at mall in Baltimore

A 15-year-old missing girl from North Bethesda was found at a mall in Baltimore on Tuesday, six weeks after her disappearance, according to authorities. Sophia Roach left her home on the evening of July 11. Her parents told News4 they feared that she had been lured by someone she met on social media to leave.

An employee at the mall recognized Roach and contacted security, who later contacted the police. Details about what happened to her have not been released and the Montgomery County Police Department are continuing to investigate the incident. [NBC4]

Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin licenses a Korean streetwear brand

The Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin has licensed its name, logo and likeness to a Korean clothing brand called, Doojin Yanghang Co. Ltd. The clothing line is called Lockheed Martin Apparel and sells oversized t-shirts, beanies, with the Lockheed logo and schematics of its F-35 fighter jet, as well as, Lockheed-branded jeans and cargo pants.

Lockheed Martin is the world’s largest defense contractor and South Korea is among one of the company’s international customer base. In 2019, South Korea received its first F-35A fighter jets from the Bethesda company. [Washington Business Journal]

Advertisement

Today’s weather: Rainy morning and a high of 79 degrees.

In case you missed it…

Teenage up-and-comers make waves in athletics, filmmaking and construction

Advertisement

Mo Rocca on his Bethesda roots, ‘The Daily Show’ and the art of comedy

Montgomery Village man wanted in fatal shooting in White Oak; $10,000 reward offered