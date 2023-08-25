A house fire in Gaithersburg on Thursday afternoon required around 65 firefighters to respond and extinguish the blaze, said Pete Piringer, spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS), in a social media post Friday.

A family of two adults and two children were displaced, but none of them were injured.

Around 4:06 p.m., MCFRS was dispatched to the 7400 block of Rosewood Manor Lane in the Gaithersburg/Laytonsville area for a house structure fire after receiving a call from someone who lives behind the location, according to radio communications. Gun buyback event to offer $100 and $200 for firearms Saturday in Rockville

The blaze was an attic fire in the single-family home, and there was heavy fire upon arrival, according to a social media post from MCFRS.

One of the firefighters suffered a non-life-threatening injury at the scene, Piringer said.

At 4:30 p.m., MCFRS personnel reported over radio dispatch that the fire had been extinguished.

Advertisement

The Red Cross is assisting the family after their home was destroyed, according to Piringer.

After people suffer from house fires, the Red Cross helps to “provide emotional support and help with emergency lodging, financial assistance, replacing medications, finding a place for pets to stay and guiding people one-on-one through the recovery process,” according to its website.

The fire is currently under investigation, according to MCFRS.

Advertisement

MCFRS – 7400 Blk Rosewood Manor Lane – Single family House/Attic fire- Initial Assignment & RID Heavy Fire upon arrival. Fire Out beginning Overhaul and Investigation. All residents ok. @mcfrsPIO pic.twitter.com/GyDDTyfnpb — MCFRSNews (@MCFRSNews) August 24, 2023