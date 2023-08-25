Montgomery County Councilmembers Will Jawando (D-At-large) and Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5) are preparing to introduce a bill in mid-September that would raise the minimum wage for employees who rely on tips. The move comes as neighboring jurisdictions like Prince George’s County and Washington, D.C. also consider phasing out their minimum wage laws specific to tipped workers.

This year, Maryland raised its statewide minimum wage to $13.25 an hour—but the minimum wage for tipped employees has remained stuck at $3.63 for almost a decade. If passed, this bill would raise it to $4 and then to $8 by July of next year, followed by annual $2 increases through 2028. [Axios]

MCPS nearly fully staffed for teachers going into new school year

This week Superintendent Monifa McKnight announced that Montgomery County Public Schools is nearly fully staffed for teachers going into the new school year, which kicks off Monday. The school district is also fully staffed for bus drivers, she told reporters at a Tuesday press conference.

There remain 148 teacher vacancies as of Thursday, according to MCPS spokesperson Chris Cram—and 68 of those fall within the field of special education. Among the 1,100 new teachers hired by MCPS, 207 are African American, 183 are Hispanic and 80 are Asian, MCPS data shows. The school system has also secured a pool of 1,103 substitutes “ready to serve” this coming year, Cram told WTOP.

Reporters join Special Victims detectives for ride-along to locate missing children

This week Fox 5 reporters tagged along with two detectives from the county police department’s Special Victims Investigations Division for a ride-along to glean insight into how the district attempts to locate missing children.

Montgomery County has racked up nearly 700 cases of missing children this year to date, according to detectives—around 27 of which remain unsolved. Most cases consist of runaways, police said. Children’s reasons for running away can vary from family pressures and mental health issues to gang ties or fentanyl use, according to detectives.

Today’s weather

Scattered thunderstorms with temperatures peaking around 89 degrees and humidity in the 70% range.

Gun buyback event to offer $100 and $200 for firearms Saturday in Rockville