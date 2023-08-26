A jury found Clarksburg dentist Dr. James Ryan guilty of second-degree “depraved heart” murder and involuntary manslaughter Friday in the overdose death of his girlfriend, Sarah Harris, according to a press release from the Montgomery County Office of the State’s Attorney.

Harris, 25, died on Jan. 25, 2022 from ketamine, propofol and diazepam intoxication, according to a medical examiner investigation. She was found dead by Ryan in the Clarksburg home she and Ryan, 50, were renting.

According to the release, Ryan was providing Harris drugs from his oral surgery practice, often administering them to Harris himself. Harris had been a patient of Ryan’s prior to their relationship, and Ryan recruited Harris to be an employee at the practice. Ryan was found guilty of providing Harris with the ketamine and diazepam that ultimately killed her. Gaithersburg house fire displaces two adults, two children

According to Justia, one of the largest online databases of legal cases, a “depraved heart” murder, “also known as ‘reckless indifference’ murder, involves a level of extreme recklessness or indifference to human life that leads to death. It typically involves actions that create a high risk of death, even if the perpetrator did not intend to kill anyone.”

Harris’ death was viewed as an accident until her sister Rachel Harris was able to produce texts that indicated Ryan was supplying Harris with the drugs.

Ryan faces up to 55 years in prison, according to the release. His sentencing has yet to be scheduled. The trial took place at the Montgomery County Circuit Court in Rockville. Circuit Court Judge Cheryl A. McAlly is presiding over the case.

Ryan’s attorney, Thomas DeGonia, could not immediately be reached for comment. Assistant State’s Attorneys Kimberly Cissel, James Dietrich and Jennifer Harrison prosecuted the case and will hold a press conference Monday.