Rep. David Trone (D-Md. Dist. 6) released a list of 27 endorsements for his U.S. Senate run from members of Congress on Monday. Some notable names include 2020 presidential candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), chair of the House Intelligence Committee. There are no Maryland-based congress members on the list.

This announcement comes a little under a week after U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) announced his endorsement of Trone’s challenger and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D), which is considered by political experts to be the biggest endorsement in the race thus far. Trone previously had few high profile endorsements.

The full list of endorsements is as follows:

Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas)

Rep. Ami Bera (D-Calif.)

Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.)

Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.)

Rep. Ed Case (D-Hawaii)

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.)

Rep. John Garamendi (D-Calif.)

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.)

Rep. Jeff Jackson (D-N.C.)

Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D-Ill.)

Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.)

Rep. Greg Landsman (D-Ohio)

Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.)

Rep Susie Lee (D-Nev.)

Rep. Mike Levin (D-Calif.)

Rep. Joe Morelle (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Frank Mrvan (D-Ind.)

Rep. Wiley Nickel (D-N.C.)

Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.)

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.)

Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine)

Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.)

Rep. Pat Ryan (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.)

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.)

Rep. Norma Torres (D-Calif.)

Rep. Susan Wild (D-Penn.)





Bethesda pharmaceutical company part of new Biden administration COVID-19 vaccine initiative

A Bethesda pharmaceutical company is one of four groups that will receive funding from the Biden administration to conduct clinical trials of a new version of the COVID-19 vaccine, Maryland Matters first reported.

Technical Resources International (TRI), Inc. will receive $250 million to conduct Phase IIb trials of the vaccine, as part of a $1.4 billion Biden administration initiative announced by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday. The company will be part of developing a “new generation” of the vaccine that responds to the growing and changing variants of the virus, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

According to TRI’s website, the company “provides a unique range of support services to private industry, government agencies, and associations.” Its clinical research services include bio-pharmaceutical development support, health information services, and health and environmental assessment.



Montgomery County represents at MACo Conference

Montgomery County government elected officials and staff were on hand at the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Conference last week in Ocean City. This year’s conference, “Where the Rubber Meets The Road,” was held at the Ronald Powell Convention Center and drew nearly 2,000 government officials from across the state. According to the conference website, the theme focused on “how county government delivers for Maryland’s communities.”

County Council President Evan Glass (D-At-large) was a speaker on the Aug.18 panel “It’s More Than Likes and Shares – Unlocking the Power of Social Media to Engage Communities.”

Former County Executive Ike Leggett (D), who now serves as the chair of the state Blueprint Accountability and Implementation Board, was the speaker at the Maryland County Officials Diversity Caucus Lunch on Aug. 17.

Many members of the county staff were also leaders during the conference. Director of Health and Human Services James Bridgers was a speaker on the Aug. 17 panel “When the Money Runs Out: Serving Communities After ARPA.” County health officer Kisha Davis was a speaker during a forum called “Opioid Obstacles: Overcoming Evolving Consequences of the Opioid Crisis,” held Aug. 15. Kelly Groff, president and CEO of Visit Montgomery, MD, was a speaker during the Aug. 17 panel “Transformational Tourism – Turning Today’s Opportunities Into Tomorrow’s Necessities.” Christina Sorrento, chief of the Intake and Regulatory Coordination Division for the Montgomery County Planning Department, spoke on the Aug. 17 “Seeing the Forest AND the Trees: Conversations About Forest Con” panel. Christopher Conklin, director of the county’s Department of Transportation was a speaker during the Aug. 18 “More Than Bricks & Mortar (Part 1): The Human Side of Infrastructure” panel.

Montgomery County-based General Assembly members were part of the action as well. Del. Lorig Charkoudian (D-Dist. 20) moderated the Aug. 15 forum “Energy Issues: Exploring Maryland’s Future.” Del. Sara Love (D-Dist. 16) moderated the Aug. 17 panel “Don’t Kick the Can Down the Road: Next Steps in Recycling.” Sen. Cheryl Kagan (D-Dist-17) moderated the Aug. 18 panel “Books & Beyond: Libraries of the 21st Century.” Del. Jheanelle Wilkins moderated “Bridging the Gap: Reaching Your Residents” on Aug. 18.