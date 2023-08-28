Montgomery County Public Schools school district school security is 97% staffed as MCPS gets ready to begin the first of school on Monday, MCPS Chief of Safety and Emergency Management Pamela Wheeler-Taylor told DC News Now.

MCPS said it has over 99% of the teachers it needs and expects to be fully staffed with teachers by October.

The school district said more than 160,000 students in Montgomery County will return to the classroom for the first day of school. Council ‘missed opportunity’ to pressure MCPS for independent investigation, members say

“The school environment has to be in a place where our kids feel safe and I am here to develop policies and procedures to ensure that our kids feel safe from physical violence, harassment verbal, physical, and bullying. And with that in mind, my most precious commodity is communication,” Wheeler-Taylor told DC News Now.

[DC News Now]

Plans filed to redevelop garden apartment complex in downtown Bethesda with new tower

Advertisement

A downtown Bethesda 1960s-era garden apartment complex may be redeveloped into a much denser apartment tower, according to a proposal from the longtime owners.

A partnership of the Kossow and Gelman families — of Kossow Management Corp. and The Gelman Cos., both real estate firms — has owned the 84-unit, roughly 72,000-square-foot Battery Lane Apartments at 4861 Battery Lane since 1984.

The county planning commission accepted an early-stage application on Aug. 23. The partners seek to raze the 2-acre site and build a 12-story, 453-unit, 480,000-square-foot residential building in its place,

Advertisement

The existing apartment complex “is at or beyond its useful life,” making it time either for substantial rehabilitation or a redevelopment, Andrew Kossow and Michael Miller, president and principal of Kossow Management and Gelman, respectively, said in a joint statement. They say the project would aid in fulfilling county goals of building more affordable housing near public transit.

The property sits between the Red Line’s Medical Center Metro and Bethesda stations, adjacent to the National Institutes of Health.

[Washington Business Journal]

Advertisement

Student Member of the Board offers advice for incoming MCPS freshman

Sami Saeed. Montgomery County’s student member of the board of education, or “SMOB,” has some advice for MCPS high school freshmen who are anxious about the first day of school.

“Middle school — and the drama that’s in middle school — is a hundred … a thousand times worse than in high school. All the things that seemed so huge in middle school,” Saeed told WTOP. “In high school, no one cares anymore.”

Advertisement

Saeed also said students shouldn’t worry too much about having the perfect first day outfit.

“I’m telling you, everyone is too focused on caring about how they look and how they appear to notice” any flaws that a student may imagine seem so important, he told WTOP.

[WTOP]

Advertisement

Today’s weather

Cloudy with a high of 81 degrees

In case you missed it…

Advertisement