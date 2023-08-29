This article published at 10:03 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2023, was updated at 10:11 a.m. to add that the lockdown was lifted, and a shelter-in-place was put into effect, and updated at 11:30 a.m. to add that the bomb threat was not valid, and the shelter-in-place ended.

The bomb threat Tuesday morning at John F. Kennedy High School in Silver Spring was determined “not valid,” and the shelter-in-place, which replaced a lockdown, is no longer in effect, Montgomery County Police posted on social media. The bomb threat at Kennedy High School has been determined not valid. The school is no longer in shelter in place.#mcpd #mcpnews pic.twitter.com/fwMod9LI4P — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) August 29, 2023 ‘Justice was served’: Victim’s family speaks after Clarksburg dentist conviction

At 9:34 a.m., police said that the school, located at 1901 Randolph Road, was in lockdown, and officers were at the scene, determining if the threat was valid.

At 10:04 a.m., police announced that the lockdown was being downgraded to a shelter-in-place.

This bomb threat follows two bomb threats in the last couple of weeks. The first was at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda on Aug. 18 and the other was at the Bullis School in Potomac on Aug. 22. Both threats turned out to be not valid, according to police.

