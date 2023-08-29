Immunomic Therapeutics, a Rockville-based clinical stage biotech company, began the first phase of a clinical trial of a plasmid DNA, or pDNA, vaccine called ITI-1001. It is evaluating the treatment’s effectiveness against an aggressive form of brain cancer: Glioblastoma Multiforme.

The trial at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston marks the first instance in which the pDNA vaccine will be tested on humans, according to an announcement Friday.

Immunomic Therapeutics' chief scientific officer, Dr. Teri Heiland, said early results should be available by the second quarter of 2025.

Ride On riders should expect Silver Spring Transit Center delays

Purple Line maintenance will create delays at the Silver Spring Transit Center through Sept. 8. Construction work began Monday and will continue from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Aug. 31.

Work will resume Sept. 5 through Sept. 8 following the Labor Day holiday.

Ride On routes impacted will be routes 9, 12 and 16. [The MoCo Show]

58 MCPS schools to provide free breakfast and lunch

Regardless of household income, 58 MoCo schools will provide free breakfast and lunch thanks to the Community Eligibility Provision, or CEP, initiative.

Students at CEP schools do not have to participate in the Free and Reduced-price Meals, or FARMS, program; however, non-CEP school students can apply and qualify for FARMS depending on household size and income requirements. Those qualifications are available at the MCPS website. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Isolated thunderstorms with a high of 85 degrees

