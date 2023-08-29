Two male employees were shot at the Topgolf at 20101 Century Blvd. in Germantown early Tuesday morning, according to Montgomery County Police.

Around 12:06 a.m., police said they responded to the location for a report of a shooting. An unknown male suspect allegedly shot two male employees following an altercation, according to police. Topgolf closes at midnight Monday through Thursday and 1 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

A Topgolf employee told MoCo360 that they opened at their normal time today. Bomb threat at Silver Spring’s John F. Kennedy High School determined ‘not valid’

Police said the 18-year-old victim was shot in the lower body and the 23-year-old was shot in the upper body. Both were transported to a nearby hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect appeared to have fled the scene in a black Dodge Charger with tinted windows, according to police radio communications.

Police urge anyone with information about this suspect or this crime to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County website at www.crimesolversmcmd.org and click on the www.p3tips.com link at the top of the page or call 1-866-411-8477; tips can be anonymous.

Police said they are offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the suspect’s arrest.