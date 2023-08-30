A Rockville woman was charged Wednesday with obstruction of justice and bribery after allegedly attempting to bribe a social worker with the Montgomery County Child Welfare Services, Montgomery County Police said.

Sawasan Al Hadidi, 42, had initiated claims of sexual abuse against a child and on July 26 allegedly tried to pay off an assessment social worker who was investigating the claims, police said.

Al Hadidi told the investigator she had a gift for them and presented a large amount of cash, which the investigator refused, police said, adding that the social worker then reported the incident. The Child Welfare Services is under the county's Department of Health and Human Services.

A warrant was requested, and Al Hadidi was issued a summons to appear in court, police said.

There is currently no attorney information listed for Al Hadidi in official case search records.