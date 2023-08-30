U.S. News & World Report’s new ranking of the 2023-2024 Best High Schools rated Poolesville High School as No. 1 in Maryland.

“This year’s rankings showcase the schools whose students demonstrate outstanding outcomes, surpassing the anticipated benchmarks, including achieving high graduation rates,” the publication said in releasing its lists on Tuesday.

Other Montgomery County high schools in Maryland's top 10 include Walt Whitman High School (3), Thomas S. Wootton High School (4), Winston Churchill High School (5) and Walter Johnson High School (9).

Damascus man arrested, charged with vandalizing two police cars

Steven Michael Bank, 41, of Damascus was arrested Saturday and charged with vandalizing two marked Montgomery County Police cruisers in Damascus and with resisting arrest.

Police allege that Blank drove Friday evening into a parking lot in the 10200 block of Lewis Drive, broke the passenger mirror of a Dodge police cruiser, broke the passenger mirror off a Ford police cruiser—and then picked up one of the mirrors and threw it at the Dodge cruiser, shattering the front windshield. [The MoCo Show]

Teen stabbed multiple times in fight in Rockville

A teenage boy was stabbed during a fight among multiple teenagers late Monday in the 700 block of Rockville Pike, near Veterans Park, police said.

Police say they determined that several teenagers, who knew each other, arrived at the location and began fighting, resulting in one of them being stabbed several times. The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. [FOX5]

Today’s weather:

Partly cloudy with a high of 85 degrees and 56% humidity.

