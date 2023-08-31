A male bicyclist was killed in a collision with a car near Frederick and Gunners Branch roads in Germantown on Wednesday night, Montgomery County Police said.

Around 9:49 p.m., police officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue Service personnel responded to the scene for a report of a collision involving a bicyclist, police said.

A silver Acura traveling northbound on Frederick Road hit the bicyclist, according to the preliminary investigation, and police added that they are investigating whether other vehicles were involved. The Acura driver remained at the scene, police said. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Peter Gray, a board member at Washington Area Bicyclist Association and co-chair of Montgomery County Families for Safe Streets, said that the bicyclist was crossing Maryland Route 355 when he was struck by a car at a “very high speed.”

Gray said that the high-speed limits and lanes being too wide on state roads are some of the main factors that make them so unsafe for people trying to cross.

“It’s not safe to walk. It’s not safe to bike,” Gray said. “[These roads] aren’t built for anyone but cars.”

Gray said that this is the first bicyclist fatality this year, but this is still not encouraging because there were four last year. The bottom line is: The county needs more, he said.

Montgomery County implemented its Vision Zero plan in 2016, which aims to “eliminate serious-injury and fatal collisions on county roads for vehicle occupants (drivers and passengers), pedestrians, and bicyclists by the end of 2030,” according to the county website.

However, Gray said that the county is not doing enough to accomplish their goal.

“It’s not being accomplished,” Gray said. “The county needs to put more resources into that budget.”

He also said implementing bike lanes could be an effective solution, since the ones created on Old Georgetown Road in October have prevented any bicycle fatalities from occurring.

There are no bike lanes on the highway where the crash happened; only an off-road trail lining the streets. The road is surrounded by residential homes and a large shopping center.

Montgomery County Police has also announced various safety tips bicyclists can keep in mind to prevent fatalities:

Always wear a helmet and make sure it fits properly

Always use bike lanes when available

Be visible

Wear bright reflective clothing

Use lights and reflective gear at night

Ride defensively

Assume others cannot see you

Pay attention to anything hazardous in the road

The police’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

The identity of the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has not been released as of publication time.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.