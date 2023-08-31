Montgomery County police arrested a 17-year-old Montgomery Blair High School student who was found with pieces of a “ghost gun” on school property Tuesday, according to officials.

A ghost gun is an increasingly popular “make-it-yourself” type of firearm that’s generally untraceable due to its lack of a serial number. The gun parts are often sold as kits online and can be assembled at home.

School security staff discovered the student was in possession of “one part of a ghost gun” and promptly alerted police, according to a community letter sent to families by Blair Principal Renay Johnson on Tuesday afternoon. Despite statewide uptick, MoCo COVID cases remain low

Police spokesperson Shiera Goff confirmed that officers responded to Blair at approximately 12:45 p.m. Tuesday and made an arrest.

“A 17-year-old male student was in the office and parts of a [privately made firearm] were located following a self-search,” Goff wrote in an email to MoCo360. She defined a self-search as a scenario where “school administrators allow the student to empty their pockets or bookbag in front of school personnel or police.”

The student was arrested and charged with underage possession of a firearm, according to Goff. The student’s parents were contacted by school staff and “established safety protocols” were immediately followed to address the situation, according to Johnson’s letter. Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment on whether the student has since been released into his parents’ custody.

In 2021, the County Council unanimously voted to ban possession of ghost guns in the county. Similar legislation has been introduced at the state level but has never been successfully passed. In January 2022, a ghost gun was used by a Col. Zadok Magruder High student to shoot and critically injure his 15-year-old classmate. Steven Alston Jr. was tried as an adult, pleaded guilty and in December 2022 received an 18-year prison sentence for the incident.

In her letter Tuesday, Johnson assured families that her administration was taking the Blair incident “very safely” and would be working closely with police during their investigation.

“We have taken immediate steps to address the situation and provide necessary support for our students. Our school counselors and support staff will be available to offer any assistance or guidance your child may need,” Johnson wrote.

