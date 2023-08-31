A 28-year-old Montgomery Village man was arrested Wednesday in Ocean City, Maryland, for allegedly shooting two employees at the Topgolf at 20101 Century Boulevard in Germantown, Montgomery County Police said.

Cyprian Nwaigwe was charged with two counts each of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and firearm use in a felony violent crime, according to police. Nwaigwe also faces charges of trespassing and reckless endangerment, according to court records.

Police allege that Nwaigwe refused to leave the Topgolf around 12:06 a.m. Tuesday, after being informed by a security guard that it was closing. The altercation became physical, police said, and Nwaigwe allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot the 23-year-old security guard in his upper body and an 18-year-old employee in his lower body. Nwaigwe then left the scene, police said. Appeal upcoming in Silver Spring murder conviction, attorneys say

Both victims suffered “serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” according to police, and were transported to the hospital.

Topgolf closes at midnight Monday through Thursday and 1 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. A Topgolf employee told MoCo360 that they opened at their normal time Wednesday.

Police identified Nwaigwe as the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest. On Wednesday, around 12:57 a.m., police said they located Nwaigwe in an Ocean City hotel and arrested him, with assistance from the Ocean City Police Department.

Nwaigwe has since been transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit and is awaiting his bond hearing, police said.

Nwaigwe’s attorney, Thomas Maronick Jr., with Maronick Law, told MoCo360 that his client’s bond review will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Rockville District Court.

He said he will be arguing for Nwaigwe’s release at the hearing and after that, he will “look forward to our day in our court.”

