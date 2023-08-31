An increase in public education and training is needed to offset a recent spike in antisemitism across the county, according to the County Council’s recently-formed Anti-Hate Taskforce. The taskforce met Tuesday evening to hear recommendations from its Jewish cohort on how to prevent hate bias and related incidents specific to the Jewish community.

According to taskforce member and local Anti-Defamation League official Meredith Weisel, over half of the 109 antisemitic incidents recorded across Maryland in 2022 occurred in Montgomery County, an over twofold increase from 2021 numbers. Weisel reiterated the need for increased training among county staff, teachers and private employers on how to respond to hate and bullying.

"The Jewish community is really fed up," a student told the taskforce. "I don't think we are scared, and I don't think we are terrified. We are very angry," she told the task force members."

Popular cookie shop chain opens new Bethesda location

Popular cookie shop chain Chip City, originally to the Greater New York area, plans to open a new storefront location in Bethesda. The company is renowned for its colorful variety of grandiose cookie flavors.

The chain currently operates in 18 locations across New York City and New Jersey. Thanks to a $10 million investment from Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer, the chain is expanding to 40 new locations up and down the East Coast by the end of 2023. The Bethesda store will open later this year at 3949 Elm Street, according to the company. [WTOP]

Rockville-based hotel chain announces leadership shifts

Choice Hotels International Inc.—a Rockville-based hotel chain spanning over 600 international locations—recently announced a series of upper-level leadership adjustments following its $675 million acquirement of a Belgium-based hotel chain last year.

CFO Dominic Dragisich—who Choice called “instrumental” in its recent acquisition—is being promoted to executive vice president of operations and chief brand officer. Recently, the organization also announced its intention to relocate headquarters from Rockville to Bethesda’s Pike & Rose development later this calendar year. [Washington Business Journal]

