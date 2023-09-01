The driver of a blue Honda was pronounced dead at the scene early Friday morning when the car he was driving left the road near the intersection of East West Highway and Washington Avenue and hit a tree, Montgomery County Police said.

Around 1:11 a.m., police said they responded to the area of East West Highway and Washington Avenue for the report of a crash.

The roads were closed, but have since reopened, according to police.

Police said they will release more information about the incident when it becomes available. The victim’s identity has not been released.