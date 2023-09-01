Gov. Wes Moore (D) came to St. Camillus Church in Silver Spring late Wednesday afternoon to attend the church’s annual Labor Day mass. Roughly 150 union members attended the mass, most wearing union T-shirts or golf shirts. Some, including at least three Montgomery County police officers, came in their work uniforms.

Moore did not speak during the service, but told reporters he was inspired to visit because of the work of one of the senior pastors at the church. Rev. Brian Jordan, has long been associated with the labor movement and other community projects.

“We believe in labor and we believe they continue to serve as the backbone of our communities,” Moore said.

Jordan spoke about the labor movement in his sermon.

“God made the world in six days, rested on the seventh. But in the United States, in the really competitive capitalist system, work is often seven days … I believe Labor Day is a sacred day, just as Christmas, just as Easter is a sacred day. Because I believe labor is sacred,” Jordan said.

[Maryland Matters]

Advertisement

Safety efforts increase at school bus stop at mobile home community in Germantown

Montgomery County Public Schools has made safety improvements to a school bus stop that serves the only mobile home community in the county after parents voiced their concerns.

The stop in Germantown is just off of MD-355, and parents expressed concerns about the proximity to traffic.

Advertisement

On Thursday, school system staff were on hand to help students get on the bus, and traffic cones marked off the area. MCPS said they are planning to meet with mobile home community members and are considering a crossing guard and a more permanent designated area for the stop.

[NBC 4]

Deadline to apply for Councilmember Sayles’ Youth Advisory Council extends to Sept. 1

Advertisement

Today is the last day to apply for Montgomery County Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles’ S.M.A.R.T. Youth Advisory Council. Students have until Friday, Sept. 1 to submit an application.

Montgomery County residents in grades 7-12 and at least 13 years old are eligible to apply.

The goal of the group is to increase youth civic engagement, and will focus on Sayles’ S.M.A.R.T agenda, which includes addressing climate change through infrastructure, making county living more affordable, and revitalizing the economy. The group will meet every two weeks on Mondays at 5:30 p.m. from September through December. Students can apply here.

Advertisement

[Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Sunny with a high of 79 degrees

Advertisement

In case you missed it…

Blair student arrested with ‘ghost gun’ components at school, police say

Grading the super: MCPS community weighs in on efficacy of McKnight’s leadership

Advertisement

Despite statewide uptick, MoCo COVID cases remain low