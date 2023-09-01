An armed teenager, who allegedly shot and killed his mother’s boyfriend on Father’s Day and has been wanted since June, was found Thursday driving a stolen vehicle in Prince George’s County, according to Montgomery County police. The teenager tried to flee—first in the car, ramming police cruisers, and then on foot, police allege.

The 16-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the killing of James Joel Austin, 32, on June 18 in Damascus, according to a news release. The teen was also charged with armed carjacking and use of a handgun in the commission of a felony, police said. MoCo360 generally does not identify juveniles accused of crimes.

There is no attorney information currently listed on official case search records for him.

On June 18, around 9:57 p.m., police said they responded to the 9800 block of Bethesda Church Road for multiple reports of a shooting. Officers found Austin suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Austin was the teen’s mother’s boyfriend, according to charging documents for Khamani Imes, 19, who was arrested Aug. 1, accused of giving the teen the gun he allegedly used to kill Austin.

The teen’s mother, Ceaira Sandrea Hawkins, said that her son stole Austin’s car, a 2015 Honda Crossover, earlier that day, according to charging documents. Later, the teen returned to mother and Austin’s neighborhood without the stolen car, Hawkins told police.

Austin confronted the teen and asked for his keys and car back. In response, the teen was “angry, belligerent and hostile” toward his mother and her boyfriend, according to charging documents.

Hawkins told police her son pulled out a handgun and repeatedly threatened to shoot and kill Austin, according to charging documents; the couple then disengaged from him and went back to their apartment.

Then, Austin, who still had a set of keys for his car, found it and was moving it somewhere the teen could not find it, and Hawkins followed behind him, so she could drive him home, according to charging documents.

Hawkins said she saw her son standing in the parking lot of their apartment complex and kept driving past him. Then, she saw her boyfriend and her son arguing, and soon she heard gunshots, Hawkins told police, according to charging documents.

She then sped out of the neighborhood because she feared for her life too, she told police.

Police responding to the scene found Austin and pronounced him dead, according to the charging documents.

Additionally, another witness saw Austin arguing with both the teen and Imes before he was fatally shot, the charging document said. The teen and Imes were “always together,” and the 16-year-old had been living with Imes and his family, according to the documents.

Hawkins confirmed that Imes was with her son earlier in the day when the argument ensued with Austin about the car.

After the shooting, the teen allegedly used Austin’s Honda to flee the scene, police said. The car was later located in Washington, D.C., without the 16-year-old, and the police said they had been searching for him since.

On Thursday, the teen was found driving a stolen vehicle on Audrey Lane in Oxon Hill in Prince George’s County, according to Montgomery County Police.

Police said that when they were trying to make a traffic stop, the suspect allegedly rammed police cruisers, got out of the vehicle and ran away.

After a brief foot pursuit, police said they took the suspect into custody and found a handgun on him.

The suspect was transported to Montgomery County’s Central Processing Unit, where he was served with the warrant and awaits his bond hearing, police said.

Imes’ attorney did not respond to a request for comment.