The school nurse situation in Montgomery County remains in shambles. The school nurses and their union representative, Local 1994, have tried for years to improve staffing. But nurses remain responsible for the students in not just two schools, but 25 nurses are responsible for students in three schools – some are responsible for up to almost 2,000 students.

My wife, Nancy Austin, is one of those nurses. She has worked tirelessly, testifying to the council and to a State Assembly committee about these staffing problems. And it is supremely ironic that Nancy is one of the 25 nurses responsible for the students in three schools.

This understaffing is not only dangerous, but the morale of the school nurses is worsening.

Parents need to ask the principal of their child’s school:

· Who is the school nurse? Teen arrested in fatal shooting of his mother’s boyfriend on Father’s Day

· How often is the school nurse at my child’s school?

Advertisement

· How many schools does the nurse cover?

· How many students is the nurse responsible for?

· Who is responsible for my child when the nurse is out sick?

Advertisement

As a healthcare provider and taxpayer, what is the problem? Is the bureaucracy of our county so daunting that the council cannot make improvements? Will the council step in and take action?

The health of our children is at stake.

Paul Austin is a Boyds resident in Montgomery County.

Advertisement

Editor’s note: MoCo360 encourages readers to send us their thoughts about local topics we have covered for consideration as a letter to the editor or op-ed piece. Email them to editorial@moco360.media. Here are our guidelines. We require a name and hometown for publication. We also require a phone number (not for publication) for us to verify who wrote the letter. Please provide a source for any facts in your letter that were not part of our coverage; if they can’t be verified, they likely will be omitted. We do not accept any submissions from a third party; it must come directly from the writer. We do not accept any pieces that have been published or submitted elsewhere.