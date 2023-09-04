As residents across Montgomery County gather around hot grills and cold pools to celebrate Labor Day, county officials are reiterating the need to stay hydrated and take precautions amid an extreme heat wave. A Labor Day parade in Gaithersburg was cancelled Sunday due to the anticipated temperatures.

The county’s Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security (OEMHS) issued a hyperthermia alert Monday to 6 p.m. due to an anticipated heat index exceeding 95 degrees. County officials took to social media on Sunday to share precautionary resources to help avoid heat stroke or exhaustion.

Residents are encouraged to stay indoors whenever possible, avoid strenuous activities, drink plenty of water and wear proper sun protection when outside, according to OEMHS officials. Signs of unhealthy heat exposure can include muscle spasms, flushed skin, dizziness and a weak pulse.

Groups considered at higher risk of experiencing negative health symptoms related to heat exposure include people under four or over 65 years old, low-income communities, emergency responders, homeless people, incarcerated people, pregnant people, athletes and people on certain medications or diagnosed with preexisting conditions, according to the national health officials.

On Sunday, Gaithersburg officials announced that its Labor Day parade—scheduled for 1 p.m. in Olde Towne—would be cancelled due to the anticipated heat forecast.