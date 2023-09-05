A Silver Spring shooting Monday evening left a woman dead and two other people injured, according to police. A suspect is in custody, but police have not yet released their identity.

Montgomery County Police responded to the incident shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 1322 block of Punch Street, a residential neighborhood near Layhill Village Local Park. Upon arrival, officers located a man in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. One woman in a home was found dead and another was found injured.

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting and say the victims knew that person prior to the incident. They have not yet released the identity of the victims or the suspect. [WUSA9]

MoCo experiences spike in home improvement scams

County and state officials recently report receiving an “overwhelming” amount of community complaints regarding home improvement scams—usually bigger projects worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. MoCo officials issue alert, cancel Labor Day parade over extreme heat

Eric Friedman, the director of Montgomery County’s Office of Consumer Protection, described the most typical scams residents report running into lately. Commonly, someone posing as a contractor will show up at a residential address and offer to finish a project for the homeowner, claiming they have leftover materials from another nearby job, according to Friedman.

Friedman said he recommends homeowners vet all contractors to make sure they’re licensed and insured before allowing them to begin any work. [WTOP]

Silver Spring charitable nonprofit to celebrate 40-year anniversary

Over two million meals have been delivered at no cost to community members in need, thanks to a charitable nonprofit based in downtown Silver Spring called Shepherd’s Table. The nonprofit—which celebrates its 40th anniversary this October—was founded by several local faith-based organizations.

“Our anniversary year began with a stark reminder that food insecurity is still prevalent, homelessness is on the rise, and access to daily necessities is more critical than ever,” said Rev. Richard Leslie, a local faith leader affiliated with the organization. “We have seen a 58% increase in meals served daily in the first seven months of 2023.” [The MoCo Show]

Today’s weather

Hot and partially cloudy with temperatures hitting 96 degrees.

