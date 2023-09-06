Montgomery County sports fans can now place bets on their favorite teams after a new sportsbook opened at Sports & Social in North Bethesda.

The Pike and Rose restaurant at 11800 Grand Park Ave. began accepting bets during Labor Day weekend.

Sports & Social will have a formal ribbon-cutting for the sportsbook on Thursday. This aligns with the start of the NFL season as pro football is one of the biggest drivers of sports betting.

The Washington Commanders will kick off their season Sunday at home against the Detroit Lions. [Washington Business Journal]

Child struck by car outside Clarksburg middle school

A child was hit by a car near Rocky Hill Middle School in Clarksburg early Tuesday morning, according to Montgomery County Police. Labor Day shooting leaves one dead, two injured in Silver Spring

The child was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Police said they responded to the intersection of Frederick and Little Seneca Parkway around 7:49 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck. They found that a juvenile victim had been hit. The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed at this time, police said. [WUSA9]

Toddler fell from four-story apartment window on Labor Day

An 18-month-old child fell out of the fourth-floor window of a Rockville apartment and is expected to survive, according to Rockville City Police.

Police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) personnel responded to the 400 block of Blandford Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday for reports of an injured child. MCFRS found the child conscious upon arrival, Rockville City Police said.

Police said they are still investigating how the child fell out of the window. [NBC 4]

Today’s weather:

Mostly sunny with a high of 97 degrees and 51% humidity.

