A 61-year-old man was fatally struck by a gray Toyota Prius on Tuesday night in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Bonifant Road in Colesville, Montgomery County Police said.

Police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service personnel responded to the area for the report of a pedestrian struck around 9:26 p.m., police said. The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries and later died, according to police.

Police said they are still investigating the collision and have so far determined that the Prius was traveling on New Hampshire Avenue just south of Bonifant Road when it struck the victim who was walking in the street.

Police have not released details about whether the victim was in the crosswalk or had right of way and added that the driver of the Prius stayed on the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

This fatality follows the death of a bicyclist in Germantown in a collision on Aug. 30. That collision also occurred after 9 p.m.

