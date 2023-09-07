The last day to grab a craft brew at Denizens Brewing Company, located in downtown Silver Spring, will be on Oct. 22. On Tuesday, Denizens co-founder Julie Verratti announced the taproom would close shop after 10 years due to its lease coming to an end.

Now, the brewing company will focus efforts on its Prince George’s County location in Riverdale Park.

“We’re continuing to make fresh, local beer and creating a warm, welcoming neighborhood vibe that you’re used to in Silver Spring that we’re building upon here in Riverdale Park, Maryland,” Verratti said in a social media post on X (formerly known as Twitter). [WTOP]

The one-day festival will run from 10:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. and is held at the Takoma Park Middle School, 7611 Piney Branch Road. The D.C. Labor Chorus will perform and there will be a variety of other performances showcasing contemporary and traditional American folk music.

In addition, bands and ensembles will play traditional music from Greece, Peru, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe and Chinese opera. There will also be a crafts show with more than 40 artisans. [Source of the Spring]

Pro rugby team, Old Glory DC, to play home games at Germantown’s SoccerPlex

Old Glory DC, the Washington D.C. region’s first professional rugby team, will be playing its home games at the SoccerPlex in Germantown.

“The venue offers a vibe that really taps into the rugby community’s culture and spirit. We look forward to providing Old Glory fans with this engaging environment once again,” said Old Glory Chairman Chris Dunlavey.

The team will play its matches at the Maureen Hendrick’s Field at Championship Stadium, which features a natural, high-use Bermuda grass pitch. The stadium can allow for up to 3,200 fans. [The MoCo Show]

Today’s weather: Partly cloudy with a high of 96 degrees.

