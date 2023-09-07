The last day to grab a craft brew at Denizen’s Brewing Company’s taproom in Silver Spring is Oct. 22. On Tuesday, Denizen’s co-founder Julie Veratti announced the taproom would close shop after 10 years due to their lease coming to an end.

Now, the brewing company will focus its efforts on their location in Riverdale Park in Prince George’s County. The Riverdale Park location opened about four years ago.

“We’re continuing to make fresh, local beer and creating a warm, welcoming neighborhood vibe that you’re used to in Silver Spring that we’re building upon here in Riverdale Park, Maryland,” Veratti said in a social media post on X (formerly known as Twitter). [WTOP] Ghost gun used in Layhill triple shooting that killed 65-year-old woman, police allege

Don’t miss the Takoma Park Folk Festival this Sunday

The one-day festival will run from 10:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. and is held at the Takoma Park Middle School. The D.C. Labor Chorus will perform and there will be a variety of other performances showcasing contemporary and traditional American folk music.

In addition, bands and ensembles will play traditional music from Greece, Peru, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe and Chinese opera. There will also be a crafts show with more than 40 artisans. [Source of the Spring]

Pro rugby team, Old Glory DC, to play home games at SoccerPlex

Old Glory DC, the Washington D.C. region’s first professional rugby team, will be playing its home games at the Soccer Plex in Germantown.

“The venue offers a vibe that really taps into the rugby community’s culture and spirit. We look forward to providing Old Glory fans with this engaging environment once again,” said Old Glory Chairman Chris Dunlavey.

The team will play its matches at the Maureen Hendrick’s Field at Championship Stadium, which features a natural, high-use Bermuda grass pitch and can hold up to 3,200 fans. [The MoCo Show]

Today’s weather: Partly cloudy with a high of 96 degrees.

