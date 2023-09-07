An MCPS school bus, with no students on it, was one of six vehicles involved in a collision in the Wheaton-Glenmont area Thursday morning, according to a social media post by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS).

MCFRS said they were dispatched at 8:18 a.m. to the intersection of Randolph Road and Glenallan Avenue for a vehicle accident. The intersection is less than half a mile from the Glenallan Elementary School at 12520 Heurich Road.

Photos from MCFRS show the front left corner of the bus crashed into a tree, shattering the windshield and exposing the interior of the bus. Pieces of the bus were scattered across the ground. Ghost gun used in Layhill triple shooting that killed 65-year-old woman, police allege

Three women were transported to the hospital with non-threatening injures, Montgomery County Police told MoCo360 in an email.

David Pazos, MCFRS acting public information officer, told MoCo360 that one of the patients was the bus driver.

Police also arrived at the scene to assist, MCFRS said.

Advertisement

This story will be updated.

Credit: Credit: David Pazos, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service

Credit: Credit: David Pazos, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service

Credit: Credit: David Pazos, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service