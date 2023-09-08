A Prince George’s County man was arrested Wednesday for a rape he allegedly committed 23 years ago, and Montgomery County Police said there may be more victims that have not come forward.

James Lorenzo Greene, 47, of Fairmount Heights, has been charged with first-degree rape, armed robbery, first- and second-degree assault and theft, according to charging documents.

On Aug. 1, cuttings from shirts worn by the male victim, known as B.T. in the charging documents, were covered in blood, and Cold Case detectives used that to create a DNA profile, according to charging documents. Five teens arrested after brawl following WJ-BCC football game

The DNA profile did not match B.T. or the female victim, known as C.N. in the charging documents, so Cold Case detectives entered it into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) on Aug. 21.

On Aug. 22, the Cold Case Detectives were notified that a match had been found between Greene, a convicted offender, and the DNA profile from the 2000 crime, charging documents said.

On July 26, 2000, Greene allegedly approached a couple walking on Walker’s Choice Road in Gaithersburg at around 1:55 a.m. He allegedly held up a gun, ordering them to hand over their wallet, purse and other property, which they complied with, according to charging documents.

Then, he allegedly asked them “How much do you want to live?” multiple times as he demanded they get in the trunk of his car. Eventually, he allegedly led them to a path behind the townhouses on Lake Landing Road, forcing B.T. to lie face down on the ground with his hands on his head, charging documents said.

He allegedly turned to C.N., asking if she wanted her boyfriend to live and when she responded in the affirmative, he asked if she would do anything he said, which she also agreed to, charging documents allege.

“Take your pants off,” Greene allegedly told her, according to charging documents.

C.N. pleaded with Greene, begging him to stop, and in response, Greene allegedly struck her boyfriend twice in the head with his gun, repeating his question of whether she wanted him to survive, according to charging documents. After she removed her clothing, Greene allegedly raped her, with his gun right next to them, charging documents said.

C.N. and B.T. both managed to escape, running to nearby townhouses for assistance, according to charging documents. Someone eventually let them inside, so they could call the police, according to charging documents. During their escape, Greene yelled that he didn’t want to go back to jail, charging documents allege.

C.N. was transported to a local hospital where a sexual assault kit was collected, charging documents said.

Cold Case detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Greene, and he was arrested by the Repeat Offender Section on Wednesday at his home in Prince George’s County, police said.

Greene is a repeat offender as he has previously faced many charges, including first- and second-degree assault, robbery with deadly weapon, armed carjacking, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, several gun-related charges and violation of probation, according to charging documents.

These charges were brought up in Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington County courts, according to court records.

Police urge anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Greene to call the county police’s Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.