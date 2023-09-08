Contracts that may lead to the widening of the American Legion Bridge have been awarded by the Maryland Board of Public Works to two agencies at a total of $150 million.

The board unanimously approved two contracts Wednesday. One $75 million contract was granted to ATCS P.L.C./Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. and another was granted RS&H, Inc./Gannett Fleming, Inc./Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson, Inc, .

The board also approved corrections to a contract with Whitman, Requardt and Associates LLP/Rummel, Klepper & Kahl, LLP/WSP USA Inc., which was initially granted in July.

The contracts would cover planning, engineering, construction management, and other services related to the proposed lane widening of the I-495 and I-270 corridors, including the American Legion Bridge.

$75k of jewelry stolen from Kensington store

In an organized operation, thieves stole $75,000 worth of jewelry from Raffie Jewelers in Kensington Tuesday. The jewelry belonged to customers who were having it fixed in the shop, owner Raffie Bardizbanian said.

“I feel terrible. I feel so bad. It wasn’t my merchandise,” Bardizbanian told Fox 5. “If it was my merchandise the pain would be less. But it’s the customers’ merchandise … I feel really terrible.”

The suspects were caught on camera. Surveillance video appears to show four women distracting Bardizbanian as another woman is seen crawling on the ground, out of the owner’s view.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Montgomery County Police Department.

Local engineer named to TIME 100 in Artificial Intelligence

Elham Tabassi, who works for the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in Gaithersburg, has been recognized as one of the most influential people in Artificial Intelligence by TIME Magazine.

Tabassi created the “final framework [for Congress] designed to help users and developers of AI analyze and address the risks associated with AI systems while providing practical guidelines to address and minimize such risks,” according to TIME, and unveiled it in January.

Rep. David Trone (D-Dist. 6) posted his congratulations to Tabassi on social media.

Huge congratulations to Elham Tabassi on being recognized by @TIME as one of the most influential people in Artificial Intelligence. Elham works at @NIST in #MD06 and has done some outstanding work there. Thanks for making Maryland proud! https://t.co/Wex5AfG15e — Rep. David Trone (@RepDavidTrone) September 7, 2023

Today’s weather

A 30% chance of rain with a high of 90 degrees

