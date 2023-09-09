Montgomery County Council Member Natali Fani-Gonzalez (D-Dist. 6) enlightened us with the news that the Parks and Recreation Department will continue to keep Beach Drive and Sligo Parkway car-less on weekends for the benefit of hikers and bikers.

If you want to make this provision permanent, be sure to attend the County Council meeting at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 11 on the Pedestrian Master Plan. Being able to walk unheeded by traffic and in relatively safe conditions was a lifesaver during the long-winded pandemic.

Local parks were the proven outlet from the drudgery of being homebound and relegated to telework for performing our daily work tasks by providing exercise and a chance to commune with nature in a safe environment, devoid of a mask. Prince George’s County man arrested in 2000 Gaithersburg rape incident

Many took advantage of the beautiful parks that align Montgomery County, and we were surprised with their importance to our well-being both physical and mental.

As we seek to make our urban areas more walkable, we need to promote serenity in our parks and provide a path to escape the hustle of the modern world. Parks provide that connection to the natural world.

Gail Landry of Gaithersburg is a member of the Maryland Sierra Club Natural Places Committee.

