Main Street is hosting a Sept. 11 Day of Remembrance event from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday. The event will take place in Poppy Boy’s Kitchen at Main Street, which is at 50 Monroe Place in

Rockville.

Participants will screen the documentary No Responders Left Behind, which is “centered around advocating for 9/11 first responders” and have a “thoughtful discussion” after, according to Main Street’s flyer for the event.

MCPS students who participate can get two Student Service Learning (SSL) hours.

Community members can register here.

(Main Street’s founder and executive director, Jillian Copeland, owns MoCo360 with her husband, Scott.) [Patch]

Drivers of two separate vehicles hit pedestrians in Gaithersburg, police say

Two pedestrians sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by automobile drivers within the same hour Saturday night and in the same area of Gaithersburg, according to police.

Montgomery County police officers responded to the area of North Summit Avenue and Brookes Avenue at approximately 6:30 p.m., where a woman had been hit and was transported to the hospital, according to law enforcement. Officers then responded to the same area at approximately 7:35 p.m. where they found a male victim had been injured and also sustained injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital. The drivers of both vehicles remained on the scene. [Fox 5]

Montgomery County Police mourn sudden passing of Silver Spring sergeant

Sergeant Gregory Jordan, a 30-year veteran of the county police force, passed suddenly in his home on Saturday afternoon, according to Montgomery County Police. His most recent post served the White Oak neighborhood of Silver Spring, where he has been described as a pillar of the community.

“This is an incredible loss for our department, the Montgomery County community, and all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside Sergeant Jordan,” said Marcus Jones, chief of police. [WUSA9]

Today’s weather

Rainy throughout the day with a high of 83 degrees and humidity peaking at 71%.

